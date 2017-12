Dec 20 (Reuters) - Downer EDI Ltd:

* DOWNER AWARDED CONTRACT FOR GRUYERE GOLD PROJECT

* GRUYERE GOLD PROJECT IS A 50:50 JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED AND GOLD FIELDS LIMITED

* ‍SECURES FIVE YEAR CONTRACT, VALUED AT ABOUT $400 MILLION, TO PROVIDE MINING SERVICES AT GRUYERE GOLD PROJECT​

* SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE CONSTRUCTION OF INFRASTRUCTURE IN EARLY 2018

* SECURES CONTRACT FOR GRUYERE GOLD PROJECT