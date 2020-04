April 7 (Reuters) - Doyen International Holdings Ltd :

* SHAANXI TAIBAI HAS FAILED AND/OR REFUSED TO PAY LEASE RENT AND PURCHASE PRICE OF RMB35.4 MILLION UNDER FINANCE LEASE AGREEMENT

* INSTITUTED LEGAL PROCEEDING IN SHANGHAI PUDONG NEW DISTRICT PEOPLE'S COURT AGAINST SHAANXI TAIBAI, GUARANTOR FOR RMB36.6 MILLION