BRIEF-DP Eurasia Draws Down On Unutilised Bank Lines In Excess Of Immediate Needs

April 22 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia NV:

* DP EURASIA N.V - COVID-19 UPDATE

* DP EURASIA NV - GROUP HAS BEEN DRAWING DOWN ON ITS UNUTILISED BANK LINES IN EXCESS OF ITS IMMEDIATE NEEDS

* DP EURASIA NV - GROUP CONTINUES TO HAVE A STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION

* DP EURASIA NV - GROUP DOES NOT FORESEE ANY ISSUES WITH BUSINESS CONTINUITY AND CASH FLOW

* DP EURASIA NV - BOARD IS CONFIDENT THAT GROUP’S BALANCE SHEET IS STRONG ENOUGH FOR GROUP TO OPERATE FOR SIX MONTHS UNDER ITS CURRENT COST STRUCTURE

* DP EURASIA NV - TURKISH BANKS HAVE PROVIDED DP EURASIA WITH ADDITIONAL BANK LINES SINCE OUTBREAK

* DP EURASIA NV - GROUP’S RUSSIAN SUBSIDIARY DID NOT MEET ITS LEVERAGE COVENANT AS AT 31 MARCH 2020.

* DP EURASIA NV - FOLLOWING DISCUSSIONS, SBERBANK AGREED TO WAIVE COVENANT AS AT MARCH 31