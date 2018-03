BRIEF-Dp Eurasia NV FY 2017 Adjusted Net Profit Down 39.4% Yr/Yr

March 20 (Reuters) - DP EURASIA NV:

* FY 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA TRY 96.8 MILLION VERSUS TRY 75.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT TRY 21.7 MILLION VERSUS TRY 35.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE TRY 633.0 MILLION VERSUS TRY 451.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME DOWN 39.4% PREDOMINANTLY DRIVEN BY ADVERSE MOVEMENT OF RUSSIAN ROUBLE AGAINST EUR

* REMAINS CONFIDENT IN BUSINESS AND ITS GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR REST OF YEAR

* IS RAISING ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE IN TURKEY AND RUSSIA BY TRY 8 MILLION AND RUB 75 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY

ADJUSTED NET DEBT AT DEC. 31, 2017 OF TRY 106.7 MILLION VS TRY 146.4 MILLION AS AT DEC. 31, 2016