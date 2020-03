March 30 (Reuters) - DP Poland PLC:

* DP POLAND PLC - FULL YEAR RESULTS DEFERRAL AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* DP POLAND PLC - EXPECTS TO REPORT FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS

* DP POLAND PLC - TRADING IN 2020 STARTED BROADLY IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR

* DP POLAND PLC - MINIMAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: