BRIEF-DP World Q1 Gross Container Volumes Down by 1.7% Year-On-Year On Reported Basis

April 23 (Reuters) - DP WORLD PLC:

* AT A CONSOLIDATED LEVEL, OUR TERMINALS HANDLED 10.3 MILLION TEU DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* AT A CONSOLIDATED LEVEL, Q1 SAW VOLUME INCREASING 12.9% ON A REPORTED BASIS AND UP 0.9% YEAR-ON-YEAR ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

* HANDLED 17.2 MILLION TEU (TWENTY-FOOT EQUIVALENT UNITS) ACROSS ITS GLOBAL PORTFOLIO OF CONTAINER TERMINALS IN Q1

* JEBEL ALI (UAE) HANDLED 3.4 MILLION TEU IN 1Q 2020, DOWN 3.4% YEAR-ON-YEAR, DUE TO LOSS OF LOWER-MARGIN CARGO

* DP WORLD GROUP CHAIRMAN AND CEO SAYS THE REAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 WILL BE SEEN FROM 2Q 2020 ONWARDS

* Q1 SAW GROSS CONTAINER VOLUMES DECREASING BY 1.7% YEAR-ON-YEAR ON A REPORTED BASIS AND UP 0.3% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

* Q1 SAW LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH IN ASIA, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA WAS OFFSET BY WEAKNESS IN INDIA, EUROPE AND AUSTRALIA

* REPORTED VOLUMES DECLINED IN ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA REGION DUE TO THE EXPIRY OF CONCESSION IN SURABAYA (INDONESIA) AND DISPOSAL IN TIANJIN (CHINA)

* DP WORLD GROUP CHAIRMAN AND CEO SAYS GLOBAL TRADE AND CONTAINER VOLUMES ARE FORECAST TO DECLINE IN 2020

* REPORTED CONSOLIDATED VOLUME IN AMERICAS AND AUSTRALIA REGION WAS BOOSTED BY CONSOLIDATION OF AUSTRALIA, CAUCEDO (DOMINICAN REPUBLIC)

* REPORTED CONSOLIDATED VOLUME IN AMERICAS AND AUSTRALIA REGION WAS BOOSTED BY ACQUISITION OF CONTAINER TERMINALS IN CHILE AND COMMENCEMENT OF OPERATIONS IN POSORJA

* DP WORLD GROUP CHAIRMAN AND CEO SAYS WIDE RANGE OF ESTIMATES BY INDUSTRY SPECIALISTS DREWRY -3%, SEA-INTEL -10% FURTHER EMPHASIZES SHORT-TERM UNCERTAINTY FACED BY OUR SECTOR

* DP WORLD GROUP CHAIRMAN AND CEO SAYS TIMING OF ANY RECOVERY IS UNCERTAIN WITH TRADE EXPECTED TO PICK-UP AS AND WHEN GLOBAL ECONOMIC ACTIVITY NORMALIZES

* OVERALL, OUTLOOK IS A CAUSE FOR CONCERN, BUT WE REMAIN POSITIVE ON THE LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTALS OF INDUSTRY

* DP WORLD GROUP CHAIRMAN AND CEO SAYS GIVEN THE MORE CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT, OUR NEAR-TERM FOCUS IS ON INTEGRATING OUR RECENT ACQUISITIONS

* DP WORLD GROUP CHAIRMAN AND CEO SAYS INTEGRATING ACQUISITIONS TO DRIVE SYNERGIES, CONTAINING COSTS TO PROTECT PROFITABILITY, MANAGING GROWTH CAPEX TO PRESERVE CASHFLOW AND MAINTAINING OUR INVESTMENT GRADE RATING

* OUR STRATEGY OF PROVIDING INTEGRATED SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS TO BENEFICIAL CARGO OWNERS LEAVES US WELL PLACED TO BENEFIT EARLY FROM ANY SUSTAINED RECOVERY IN GLOBAL ECONOMY

* INVESTMENT IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY AND AUTOMATION HAS ALLOWED US TO MINIMIZE DISRUPTION FACED AT OUR PORTS AND WE REMAIN OPERATIONAL

* CONTINUE TO WORK WITH OUR CUSTOMERS AND VARIOUS GOVERNMENTS TO ENSURE SUPPLY CHAINS REMAIN OPEN FOR MOVEMENT OF ESSENTIAL AND CRITICAL CARGO ACROSS WORLD Source:(bit.ly/2VvUlFP) Further company coverage: