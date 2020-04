April 2 (Reuters) - DP WORLD PLC:

* UPDATES ON CASH OFFER BY PORT & FREE ZONE WORLD FZE (PFZW)

* SATISFACTION OF CONDITION RELATING TO SAUDI ARABIA REGULATORY APPROVAL

* GENERAL AUTHORITY FOR COMPETITION OF KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA NOTIFIED PFZW THAT THERE IS NO REQUIREMENT TO APPLY FOR APPROVAL OF OFFER Source:(bit.ly/39w5oCM)