March 23 (Reuters) - Dpw Holdings Inc:

* DPW HOLDINGS’ SUBSIDIARY, SUPER CRYPTO MINING, ENTERS AN AGREEMENT SECURING 25 MEGAWATTS OF POWER TO SUPPORT 20,000 MINING RIGS

* DPW HOLDINGS INC - ‍ SUPER CRYPTO MINING WILL BE PLACING AT LEAST 2,000 MINING RIGS AT NEW LOCATION PRACTICALLY IMMEDIATELY​

* DPW HOLDINGS - ‍ SOME OF THE MINING RIGS WILL BE SUPPORTING CO’S CLOUD MINING OFFERING, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 1, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: