March 8 (Reuters) - DPW Holdings Inc:

* DPW HOLDINGS’ SUBSIDIARY SUPER CRYPTO MINING ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE ANOTHER 1,100 MINING MACHINES

* DPW HOLDINGS - AS PER AGREEMENT, SUPER CRYPTO MINING WILL PAY AGGREGATE OF $3.2 MILLION TO BLOCKCHAIN MINING SUPPLY & SERVICES FOR THE MINING MACHINES

* DPW HOLDINGS - INTENDS TO FUND SUPER CRYPTO MINING'S ACQUISITION OF THE MINING MACHINES THOUGH PROCEEDS FROM ITS ONGOING AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING