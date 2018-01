BRIEF-Dpw Holdings' Unit To Launch Cryptocurrency ATM Network

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Dpw Holdings Inc:

* DPW HOLDINGS’ SUBSIDIARY, DIGITAL POWER LENDING, LLC TO LAUNCH CRYPTOCURRENCY ATM NETWORK

* DPW HOLDINGS - DIGITAL POWER LENDING STILL AWAITING COMPLETION OF REVIEW OF APPLICATION FOR CALIFORNIA FINANCE LENDER LICENSE

* DPW - DIGITAL POWER LENDING HAS UNDERGONE SERIES OF QUESTIONS AND ALL CORRECTIONS HAVE BEEN “MINOR AND PROCEDURAL”

* DPW HOLDINGS-‍ATMS DISTRIBUTED, MANAGED BY DIGITAL POWER LENDING TO FOCUS INITIALLY ON BITCOIN (BTC) BITCOIN CASH (BTH), ETHEREUM (ETH), LITECOIN (LTC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: