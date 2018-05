BRIEF-DPW Partners With Perennial Restauranteurs To Acquire I.Am Hospitality Group

May 24 (Reuters) - DPW Holdings Inc:

* DPW PARTNERS WITH PERENNIAL RESTAURANTEURS TO ACQUIRE I.AM HOSPITALITY GROUP

* DPW HOLDINGS - INTEND TO EXPAND PREP KITCHEN BRAND THROUGHOUT CALIFORNIA STARTING 2018 AS WELL AS EXPAND PORTFOLIO OF RESTAURANT BRANDS OWNED BY IAM

* DPW HOLDINGS INC - CO’S UNIT PROVIDED FINANCING TO IAM INC TO FINANCE ACQUISITION

* DPW - NEW PARTNERS, DEBORAH AND DAVID KRAUSE, WILL OPERATE IAM, INC. AND OVERSEE MANAGEMENT OF PREP KITCHEN BRANDED RESTAURANTS