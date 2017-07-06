BRIEF-Dr. Agarwal's Healthcare raises 1.6 bln rupees from Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund

July 6 (Reuters) - Dr. Agarwal's Healthcare Ltd:

* Raises INR 1.6 billion from Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund

* Fund will be generated through structured debt arrangement and will be used to fuel company's growth plans

* Dr. Agarwal's Group of Eye Hospital aims to grow its network from current 70 centres to 150 centres by 2020 Source text - [Dr. Agarwal's HealthCare raises INR 160 crores from Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund July 6, 2017: Dr. Agarwal's Healthcare Limited, India's leading eye care chain today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund II to raise INR 160 crores. The fund will be generated through structured debt arrangement and will be used to fuel the company's growth plans.]