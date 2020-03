March 13 (Reuters) - Dr Hoenle AG:

* DR HOENLE AG - CANCELLATION OF GENERAL MEETING OF DR HÖNLE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT ON MARCH 17, 2020

* DR HOENLE AG - DUE TO CANCELLATION OF GENERAL MEETING, HAS NOT YET PAID DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)