BRIEF-Dr Hoenle Q1 Consolidated Profit At EUR 2.6 Mln

Feb 21 (Reuters) - DR HOENLE AG:

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.7 MILLION AFTER EUR 6.6 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* CONTINUES TO ASSUME THAT REVENUES WILL BE OF EUR 105 TO 115 MILLION IN 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.6 MILLION WHICH REPRESENTS A DECLINE OF 44.0 %.

* Q1 NET PROFIT ON SALES DECREASED FROM 15.4 % TO 10.2 % IN Q1

* Q1 EARNINGS BEFORE TAX (EBT) DROPPED 44.3 % TO EUR 3.6 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO ASSUME OPERATING PROFIT OF EUR 17 TO 20 MILLION WILL BE GENERATED BY HOENLE GROUP IN 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR