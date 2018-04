BRIEF-D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.91

April 26 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc:

* D.R. HORTON, INC., AMERICA’S BUILDER, REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE

* HOMEBUILDING REVENUE FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 INCREASED 16% TO $3.7 BILLION FROM $3.2 BILLION IN SAME QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91

* QTRLY NET SALES ORDERS INCREASED 13% IN VALUE TO $4.7 BILLION AND 13% IN HOMES TO 15,828

* INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%

* QTRLY HOMES CLOSED INCREASED 16% IN VALUE TO $3.7 BILLION AND 15% IN HOMES TO 12,281

* INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MILLION EXCLUDING FORESTAR

* QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MILLION VERSUS $3,251.3 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.85, REVENUE VIEW $3.76 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BILLION AND $16.3 BILLION

* REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.66, REVENUE VIEW $16.21 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 HOMES CLOSED BETWEEN 51,500 AND 52,500 HOMES

* HOMES IN INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED 8% TO 29,400 HOMES COMPARED TO 27,100 HOMES AT MARCH 31, 2017