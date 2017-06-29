BRIEF-D.R. Horton and Forestar announce merger agreement

June 29 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc

* D.R. Horton and Forestar announce merger agreement to create a leading national land development company

* D.R. Horton has cash and other immediately available capital to fund approximately $560 million cash consideration

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to D.R. Horton's fiscal 2018 earnings

* Currently intends to gradually reduce its ownership position in Forestar and increase public float of Forestar stock

* ‍Forestar will operate as public co led by Donald Tomnitz, former CEO of co, as exec chairman,members of current Forestar management team​

* ‍Forestar's headquarters will remain in austin​