2 months ago
BRIEF-D.R. Horton and Forestar announce merger agreement
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-D.R. Horton and Forestar announce merger agreement

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc

* D.R. Horton and Forestar announce merger agreement to create a leading national land development company

* D.R. Horton has cash and other immediately available capital to fund approximately $560 million cash consideration

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to D.R. Horton's fiscal 2018 earnings

* Currently intends to gradually reduce its ownership position in Forestar and increase public float of Forestar stock

* ‍Forestar will operate as public co led by Donald Tomnitz, former CEO of co, as exec chairman,members of current Forestar management team​

* ‍Forestar's headquarters will remain in austin​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

