BRIEF-D.R. Horton Q2 Average Closing Price $299,000, Up 1 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc:

* Q2 AVERAGE CLOSING PRICE WAS $299,000, UP 1% FROM PRIOR YEAR QUARTER - CONF CALL

* “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” - CEO ON CONF CALL

* IN FISCAL 2018 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $90 MILLION IN REVENUE - CONF CALL

* D.R. HORTON - IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MILLION TO $350 MILLION IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL

* D.R. HORTON - IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MILLION TO $800 MILLION IN REVENUE

* D.R. HORTON - EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MILLION OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018

* D.R. HORTON - SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS

* D.R. HORTON - SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET - CEO ON CONF CALL

* D.R. HORTON - AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN - CEO ON COF CALL

* D.R. HORTON - CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY - CONF CALL

* D.R. HORTON - DON'T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN - CEO ON CONF CALL