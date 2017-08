June 22 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc

* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share

* d.r. Horton inc - "believes its proposal will provide superior value to forestar shareholders over amended agreement with starwood capital group"