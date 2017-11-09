FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-D.R. Horton says has no immediate plans for a "big" deal - Conf call
November 9, 2017 / 2:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-D.R. Horton says has no immediate plans for a "big" deal - Conf call‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc

* Sees Q1 home sales gross margin around 20 percent, and homebuilding SG&A to be the range of 9.5-9.8 percent

* says cash flow from operation should be in excess of $1 billion by 2020

* expects to increase share repurchases to a point that it fully offsets dilution, so that its share count will remain flat by 2020

* says would continue to look at deals, but has no immediate plans for something “big”

* Says there are plenty of acquisition opportunities that it is evaluating to determine interest on - conf call

* Says has seen success with integrating small private companies in the past to get quicker return of cash‍​ Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
