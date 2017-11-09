Nov 9 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc
* Sees Q1 home sales gross margin around 20 percent, and homebuilding SG&A to be the range of 9.5-9.8 percent
* says cash flow from operation should be in excess of $1 billion by 2020
* expects to increase share repurchases to a point that it fully offsets dilution, so that its share count will remain flat by 2020
* says would continue to look at deals, but has no immediate plans for something “big”
* Says there are plenty of acquisition opportunities that it is evaluating to determine interest on - conf call
* Says has seen success with integrating small private companies in the past to get quicker return of cash