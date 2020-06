June 2 (Reuters) - Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd:

* ADVERSE IMPACT OF LOCKDOWNS/RESTRICTIONS ON CO’S REVENUE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE UNTIL Q2 FY21

* REVENUE FROM COVID-19 TESTING ONLY CONTRIBUTING TO RECOVERY OF FIXED AND VARIABLE COSTS INCURRED BY CO FOR SUCH TESTS

* REVENUE FROM COVID-19 TESTING NOT EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO BOTTOM LINE