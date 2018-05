May 17 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP, INC. COMMENCES REGISTERED EXCHANGE OFFER FOR PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 3.430% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 AND 4.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2045

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC - EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 14, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: