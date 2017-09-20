FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple - updating 2017 profit forecast​
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2017 / 9:49 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple - updating 2017 profit forecast​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

* Dr Pepper Snapple - ‍is updating 2017 earnings per share guidance for anticipated effects of default by supplier of resin to our operations in Mexico​

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - ‍is updating its 2017 earnings per share guidance​

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - ‍now updating 2017 EPS guidance range to $4.53 - $4.63- SEC filing​

* Dr Pepper Snapple says ‍has procured extra sources of resin needed for operations, expects to write-off certain prepaid resin inventory​ - SEC filing

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - ‍procured additional sources of resin needed for its operations and expects to write-off certain prepaid resin inventory​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - ‍anticipate that default will negatively impact 2017 operating income by approximately $0.03 per share, mostly in Q3​

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group-operations recently impacted by hurricanes affecting South Texas, Southeastern U.S., Caribbean, earthquake occurring in Mexico​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2yqdNpW) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.