BRIEF-Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Enters Into Licensing Agreement With Gilead Sciences For Remdesivir

June 13 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd:

* DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES ENTERS INTO A LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH GILEAD SCIENCES FOR REMDESIVIR

* DR.REDDY’S - ENTERED NON-EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH GILEAD UNDER WHICH CO CAN REGISTER, MANUFACTURE &SELL GILEAD’S REMDESIVIR DRUG

* DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD - WILL RECEIVE TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER FROM GILEAD FOR MANUFACTURING OF THIS DRUG

* DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD - UNDER AGREEMENT DR. REDDY’S CAN REGISTER, MANUFACTURE &SELL GILEAD’S REMDESIVIR IN 127 COUNTRIES INCLUDING INDIA

* DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD - CO NEED TO DO MANUFACTURING SCALE UP AND OBTAIN REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR MARKETING OF THIS DRUG IN RESPECTIVE COUNTRIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: