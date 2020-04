April 27 (Reuters) - DR SULAIMAN AL-HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP CO:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 246.6 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 234.1 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY SALES 1.34 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1.23 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QUARTER GROWTH IN HOSPITAL AND PHARMACY SEGMENTS

* CURRENT DEVELOPMENTS COULD IMPACT GROUP’S FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, CASH FLOWS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION IN FUTURE Source:(bit.ly/3d2Rt9F) Further company coverage: