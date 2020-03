March 19 (Reuters) - Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA:

* DRAEGER SAYS DESPITE OUR BEST EFFORTS WE CAN ONLY PARTIALLY MEET CURRENT GLOBAL DEMAND FOR MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AMID CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

* DRAEGER SAYS THAT ON WEDNESDAY IT SHIPPED 100 VENTILATORS TO ITALY

* DRAEGER SAYS THAT VENTILATOR PRODUCTION IS CURRENTLY AT ALMOST TWICE THE EARLIER RATE