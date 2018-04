BRIEF-Draegerwerk 2018 EBIT Margin Likely To Come Out In Lower Range Of Guidance

April 16 (Reuters) - Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA:

* SAYS ORDER INTAKE IN Q1 ROSE BY ROUGHLY 2.6 PERCENT NET OF CURRENCY EFFECTS (NOMINAL: -2.8 PERCENT)

* SAYS NET SALES DECLINED BY ROUGHLY 2.5 PERCENT NET OF CURRENCY EFFECTS (NOMINAL: -7.4 PERCENT) TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 496 MILLION

* SAYS EBIT FOR Q1 AMOUNTED TO ROUGHLY EUR -40 MILLION AND WAS SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW EBIT OF PRIOR YEAR’S QUARTER

* SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT NET SALES GROWTH (NET OF CURRENCY EFFECTS) OF BETWEEN 2.0 AND 5.0 PERCENT AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 6.0 PERCENT FOR THE FULL YEAR

* SAYS EBIT MARGIN IS LIKELY TO COME OUT IN LOWER RANGE OF GUIDANCE.