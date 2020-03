BRIEF-Draegerwerk FY Profit Down At EUR 33.8 Million

March 5 (Reuters) - Draegerwerk Ag & Co Kgaa:

* FY ORDER INTAKE ROSE NOMINALLY BY 4.1 PERCENT TO EUR 2,796.1 MILLION (2018: EUR 2,686.5 MILLION).

* FY INCREASED NET SALES BY 7.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 2,780.8 MILLION (2018: EUR 2,595.0 MILLION)

* FY ANNUAL PROFIT WAS EUR 33.8 MILLION (2018: EUR 34.9 MILLION).

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) ROSE TO EUR 66.6 MILLION (2018: EUR 62.6 MILLION)

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.19 PER PREFERENCE SHARE (2018: EUR 0.19) AND EUR 0.13 PER ORDINARY SHARE (2018: EUR 0.13).

* IN FISCAL YEAR 2020, DRÄGER EXPECTS A CURRENCY-ADJUSTED INCREASE IN SALES IN A RANGE BETWEEN 1.0 AND 4.0 PERCENT.

* EBIT MARGIN IS FORECAST FOR 2020 IN A RANGE BETWEEN 1.0 AND 4.0 PERCENT.