BRIEF-Draegerwerk Gets Order For 10,000 Ventilators From German Government

March 13 (Reuters) - Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA:

* DRAEGERWERK - RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR 10,000 VENTILATORS FROM GERMAN GOVERNMENT

* DRAEGERWERK - DELIVERY OF ORDER WILL STRETCH ACROSS ENTIRE YEAR AND REQUIRES A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE OF PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN LÜBECK

* DRAEGERWERK - ORDERS WILL HAVE A POSITIVE EFFECT ON DRÄGER’S ECONOMIC SITUATION AND EARNINGS

* DRAEGERWERK - WILL DELIVER PERSONAL PROTECTION EQUIPMENT FOR HOSPITAL STAFF TO GERMAN GOVERNMENT

* DRAEGERWERK - MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ON COMPANY AFTER CONSIDERING ALL ASSOCIATED COSTS AND RISKS CANNOT YET BE SAFELY ASSESSED