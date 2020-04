BRIEF-Draegerwerk Q1 Earnings After Taxes At EUR -6.7 Mln

April 30 (Reuters) - DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA:

* Q1 EARNINGS AFTER TAXES STOOD AT EUR -6.7 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR -10.1 MILLION)

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE SAW A SHARP RISE, INCREASING BY 116.7 PERCENT (NET OF CURRENCY EFFECTS)

* EBIT IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 TO STAND AT EUR -0.6 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR -10.7 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2020: VERY GOOD OPPORTUNITIES TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED PLANNED NET SALES AND EARNINGS

* WILL PROVIDE MORE SPECIFIC FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 WHEN IT PUBLISHES ITS HALF-YEAR RESULTS FOR 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2KKHxoX Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)