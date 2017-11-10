FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Draegerwerk sees lower 2018-19 Ebit margin, 5-7 pct in 2017
Sections
Featured
China widens access to its financial sector
China
China widens access to its financial sector
A sinkhole of struggle
Puerto Rico
A sinkhole of struggle
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
Breakingviews
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 10, 2017 / 5:58 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

BRIEF-Draegerwerk sees lower 2018-19 Ebit margin, 5-7 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

* Says ‍Draeger increases investments to support mid-term growth​

* Says ‍in 2017, net sales are set to grow by 0 to 3 percent (net of currency effects), with an Ebit margin between 5 and 7 percent​

* Says ‍for 2018, company expects to see stronger net sales growth (net of currency effects) of 2 to 5 percent​

* Says ‍to make this growth possible, company is focusing on continued strict cost management​

* Says ‍anticipates an Ebit margin between 4 and 6 percent in 2018 and probably also in 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.