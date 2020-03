March 24 (Reuters) - Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA:

* DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA: DRÄGER TERMINATES SERIES D PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES

* TERMINATION WILL BE PUBLISHED IN NEXT FEW DAYS

* TO TERMINATE ALL 566,819 SERIES D PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES

* BUYBACK VALUE AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 310 MILLION

* PAYMENT OF BUYBACK VALUE TO HOLDERS OF PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES WILL BE MADE IN JANUARY 2023 IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 6 (7) OF TERMS AND CONDITIONS

* PLANNING PAYMENT FROM EXISTING LIQUIDITY. IT HAS SUFFICIENT CREDIT LINES IF REQUIRED