April 29 (Reuters) - Dragon King Group Holdings Ltd :

* DRAGON KING GROUP HOLDINGS SEES A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS OF ABOUT 50.7%

* EXPECT NET LOSS OF ABOUT HK$9.1 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC AND RESULTING ANTI-EPIDEMIC MEASURES

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: