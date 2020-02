Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dragon King Group Holdings Ltd:

* OPERATION OF MACAU RESTAURANT SUSPENDED FROM 6 FEB FOR TWO WEEKS

* UPDATES ON OPERATION IN VIEW OF OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA EPIDEMIC IN CHINA

* OPERATIONS OF ICC RESTAURANT & WHAMPOA RESTAURANT WILL BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED FROM 12 FEB & 17 FEB INITIALLY FOR 10 DAYS

* OPERATING HOURS OF GROUP'S OTHER RESTAURANTS WILL BE TEMPORARILY ADJUSTED