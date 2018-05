May 18 (Reuters) - Dragon Victory International Ltd:

* DRAGON VICTORY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH HANGZHOU SHANGCHENG DISTRICT PEOPLE’S GOVERNMENT FOR INCUBATOR LISTING SERVICE

* DRAGON VICTORY INTERNATIONAL LTD - PURPOSE OF SIGNING AGREEMENT IS TO SUPPORT IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPANY'S INVOLVEMENT IN PHOENIX ACTION PLAN