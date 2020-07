BRIEF-Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration With Bristol Myers Squibb

July 6 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* DRAGONFLY THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES NEW RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB TO DEVELOP NOVEL THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATES FOR MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS AND NEURO-INFLAMMATION TARGET

* DRAGONFLY THERAPEUTICS - BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB WILL PAY DRAGONFLY A $55 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT

* DRAGONFLY THERAPEUTICS - CO WILL GRANT BRISTOL MYERS OPTION TO LICENSE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS TO MULTIPLE CANDIDATES