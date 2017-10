July 20 (Reuters) - Dragonwave Inc

* Dragonwave announces receipt of repayment demand and notice of intention to enforce security from comerica bank

* Dragonwave continues to pursue alternative financing

* ‍Received from Comerica Bank repayment demand of US$17.2 mln

* ‍Also received a notice of intention to enforce security under June 1, 2012 revolving credit agreement