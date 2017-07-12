FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dragonwave reports Q1 loss per share of $0.52
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 9:08 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Dragonwave reports Q1 loss per share of $0.52

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Dragonwave Inc

* Dragonwave reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.52

* Revenue for Q1 of fiscal year 2018 was $9.0 million, compared with $8.0 million in q4 of fiscal year 2017

* Dragonwave - was no inventory provision taken in Q1 of fiscal year 2018, while there was a $0.4 million inventory provision taken in Q4 of fiscal year 2017

* Dragonwave Inc - pursuing what has emerged from assessment of strategic alternatives, expect to be able to report on forward plan in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

