Jan 11 (Reuters) - VIRGINIA BLACK:

* DRAKE‘S VIRGINIA BLACK DECADENT AMERICAN WHISKEY INTENDS TO LAUNCH AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* VIRGINIA BLACK SAYS OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE AT END OF 1ST QUARTER 2018

* VIRGINIA BLACK - TRIPOINT GLOBAL EQUITIES WORKING WITH ONLINE DIVISION BANQ WILL BE LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT & BOOKRUNNER FOR IPO

* VIRGINIA BLACK - SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO $30 MILLION IN IPO; USE PROCEEDS FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION, MARKETING