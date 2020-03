BRIEF-Draper Esprit Says It Is Actively Modelling Potential Impact Of Covid-19 On Portfolio

March 23 (Reuters) - Draper Esprit PLC:

* DRAPER ESPRIT PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* DRAPER ESPRIT PLC - INCREASED DIALOGUE WITH OUR PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CONTINUE TO PROVIDE THEM WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT AND ADVICE

* DRAPER ESPRIT PLC - ACTIVELY MODELLING POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON PORTFOLIO

* DRAPER ESPRIT PLC - “ALTHOUGH WE ANTICIPATE A PERIOD OF TRADING SLOWDOWN WE REMAIN VERY POSITIVE ABOUT LONG TERM AREAS OF GROWTH IN MARKETS”

* DRAPER ESPRIT PLC - CONDUCTED AN INITIAL REVIEW OF FINANCIAL ROBUSTNESS OF OUR PORTFOLIO IN CURRENT ENVIRONMENT

* DRAPER ESPRIT PLC - BUSINESSES AMOUNTING TO UP TO ABOUT 80% OF CO’S NAV HAVE STRONG CASH BALANCE SHEETS TO TRADE THROUGH 2020

* DRAPER ESPRIT PLC - ONLY A SMALL NUMBER OF PORTFOLIO COMPANIES (APPROX. 7% OF NAV) OPERATE IN INDUSTRIES WHICH ARE MORE DIRECTLY AFFECTED