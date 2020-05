May 28 (Reuters) - Draper Esprit PLC:

* DRAPER ESPRIT PLC - FY NAV PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE NOT LESS THAN 550P (30 SEPTEMBER 2019 - 574P; 31 MARCH 2019 - 524P)

* DRAPER ESPRIT PLC - REALISATIONS SINCE SEPTEMBER 2019 AMOUNT TO £17M, BRINGING TOTAL FOR YEAR TO £40M

* DRAPER ESPRIT- NO DRAPER ESPRIT STAFF HAVE BEEN FURLOUGHED OR MADE REDUNDANT AND CO HAS NOT APPLIED FOR ANY OF GOVERNMENT FUNDING SCHEMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: