BRIEF-Drax Says 2020 Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Currently In Line With Consensus

April 22 (Reuters) - Drax Group PLC:

* DRAX - 2020 FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA CURRENTLY IN LINE WITH CONSENSUS INCLUSIVE OF £60 MILLION ESTIMATED POTENTIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* DRAX GROUP PLC - PRINCIPALLY LOWER POWER DEMAND AND INCREASED BAD DEBT RISK IN CUSTOMERS BUSINESS

* DRAX - 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND OF 9.5 PENCE PER SHARE - SUBJECT TO SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AT AGM

* DRAX - IN CUSTOMERS BUSINESS, CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 ARE ONLY NOW STARTING TO BECOME VISIBLE.

* DRAX - SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED EXPECTATION OF POTENTIAL CUSTOMER BUSINESS FAILURES, HIGHER BAD DEBT

* DRAX - ASSUMING CONTINUED IMPACT OF COVID-19 THROUGHOUT 2020, NOW EXPECT FY ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS FOR CUSTOMERS BUSINESS