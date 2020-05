May 7 (Reuters) - DRDGOLD Ltd:

* OPERATING UPDATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* EXPECTS TO TRACK LOWER END OF GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 175,000 OUNCES FOR YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2020

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION REFLECTED A 13% DECREASE QUARTER ON QUARTER

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EBITDA UP BY 18% TO R389.3 MILLION FOR CURRENT QUARTER COMPARED TO R329.8 MILLION FOR PREVIOUS QUARTER