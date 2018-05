May 7 (Reuters) - Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust :

* DREAM ALTERNATIVES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION OF PORTFOLIO REPOSITIONING WITH SIGNIFICANT NEW INVESTMENTS & PARTNERSHIPS

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT $0.08

* NAV PER UNIT OF $8.90 AS AT MARCH 31, 2018