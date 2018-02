Feb 26 (Reuters) - Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust :

* DREAM ALTERNATIVES REPORTS SOLID Q4 RESULTS AND INCREASED INVESTMENT IN MAJOR TORONTO DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

* ‍NAV PER UNIT OF $8.89 AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 INCREASED FROM $8.64 PER UNIT AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME PER UNIT $0.23​