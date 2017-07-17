FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Dream Global REIT announces acquisition in the Netherlands
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 8:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Dream Global REIT announces acquisition in the Netherlands

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Dream Global REIT

* Dream Global REIT announces transformational acquisition in the Netherlands for $903 million and $300 million public offering of units

* Deal immediately accretive to FFO and AFFO per unit by over 10 pct

* Dream Global REIT - cash portion of purchase price is to be funded by proceeds of a $300 million bought deal public offering of units in Canada

* Dream Global REIT - purchase price for transaction and related transaction costs will be satisfied in cash and in units of REIT

* Dream Global REIT - deal is expected to reduce REIT's payout ratio

* Dream Global REIT - ‍REIT will satisfy EUR 60 million ($87.1 million) of purchase price through issuance of units to vendors, on a private placement basis​

* Dream Global REIT - in order to partially finance purchase price for transaction, REIT has received committed financing from Morgan Stanley

* Dream Global REIT - co will launch an expected EUR375 million ($544.3 million) European offering of senior unsecured notes with an expected term of 4.4 years

* Dream Global REIT - will target disposition of approximately EUR100 million of non-core assets over next 12 to 18 month

* Dream Global REIT - ‍transaction portfolio consists of 135 properties​

* Dream Global REIT - net proceeds from sale of properties will be reinvested into acquisitions of assets in REIT's core markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.