BRIEF-Dream Office REIT Announces Intention To Commence Substantial Issuer Bid

March 22 (Reuters) - Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust:

* DREAM OFFICE REIT ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMMENCE SUBSTANTIAL ISSUER BID AND ANTICIPATED AMENDMENTS TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* DREAM OFFICE REIT - WILL OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO 10 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING REIT UNITS, SERIES A FOR $24.00 PER REIT A UNIT IN CASH​

* DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍IS IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS TO INCREASE AND EXTEND ITS PRIMARY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍CREDIT FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM $400 MILLION TO $575 MILLION & IS EXPECTED TO MATURE ON MARCH 1, 2021​