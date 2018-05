May 10 (Reuters) - Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust :

* DREAM OFFICE REIT REPORTS Q1 2018 RESULTS AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR NET ASSET VALUE PER UNIT INCREASE OF 7.5%

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE C$0.46

* FOR Q1 2018, COMPARATIVE PROPERTIES NOI WAS DOWN 1.1% FROM PRIOR QUARTER

* DREAM OFFICE REIT - DILUTED FFO PER UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31 WAS $0.39, EXCLUDING LEASE TERMINATION FEES AND OTHER NON-RECURRING ITEMS

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW C$0.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S