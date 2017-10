Oct 9 (Reuters) - DreamEast Group Ltd :

* Unit‍ Skyocean Culture and DreamEast Cultural entered into DreamEast Future World acquisition agreement​

* ‍Skyocean Culture to acquire all equity interest in DreamEast Future World for RMB6.0 million​

* Unit ‍Sanhe DreamEast as vendor and Beijing Comb+ as purchaser, entered into Skyocean Comb+ disposal agreement for RMB31.1 million​