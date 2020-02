Feb 12 (Reuters) - DreamEast Group Ltd:

* DREAMEAST GROUP LTD SEES LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RANGED FROM ABOUT HK$150 MILLION TO HK$200 MILLION FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO EXPECTED SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN GAIN ON FAIR VALUE CHANGE OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES FOR GROUP FOR YEAR

* SEES LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE OF ABOUT HK$150 MILLION TO HK$200 MILLION FOR YEAR VERSUS PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE OF ABOUT HK$160 MILLION