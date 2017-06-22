BRIEF-Dreamscape Networks says acquired Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast

June 22 (Reuters) - Dreamscape Networks Ltd:

* Asx alert-DN8 acquires Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast-DN8.AX

* Re‐affirm earnings guidance for FY 2017 as set out in company's prospectus dated 3 November 2016

* Entered into binding terms sheet to acquire "Vodien group" for a total consideration of SGD 31.16 million

* Deal immediately EPS accretive, pre‐synergies, from first full year of ownership and immediately accretive to cash flow